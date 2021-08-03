Live events Agar — what’s coming up

(AGAR, SD) Live events are lining up on the Agar calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Agar:

Medicine Butte/Arikara Village Bus Tour Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3030 Airport Rd, Pierre, SD

Sponsored by Pierre-Ft. Pierre Historic Preservation Commission Tour Guide: Native American Historian & Author, Donovin Sprague FREE & Open to the Public 30 Passenger River City Bus Will Pick Up...

Tulsa Kayaks Bassathon Tuesday Jackpot - Ft. Gibson Spring Creek Recreation Area Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 28229 Spring Creek Pl, Pierre, SD

Tournament Info: Entry fee will be $20. $5 will go towards big bass You do not need to perticipate in the tournament to come fish with us. But you are not eligible for any prizes or AOY standings...

East Sully Shin-Dig & Gun Auction Harrold, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 18441 Capri Pl, Harrold, SD

Join in all the fun during the East Sully Shin-Dig & Gun Auction hosted by the Thomas & Warner Families at the Thomas Ranch! August 21st from 3-7pm bring the entire family for a day filled with...

Verendrye BBQ Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Verendrye Museum annual brisket cook off. Meal to follow the judging at 5:00. Open to the public. $10 for plate of brisket and beans. All proceeds raised help to defray costs of maintaining the...

Pierre Trappers Baseball Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:05 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 S Ree St, Pierre, SD

