Starbuck, WA

Live events on the horizon in Starbuck

Posted by 
Starbuck Daily
Starbuck Daily
 5 days ago

(STARBUCK, WA) Starbuck has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Starbuck area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLPlb_0bGRQOvD00

Waitsburg Registration Event

Waitsburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 200 Main St, Waitsburg, WA

We will have a booth set up outside of the Waitsburg Grocery Store. Bring your completed registration packets and payment, or pick up a registration packet at our booth to fill out! Share this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbxSa_0bGRQOvD00

Evening at the Depot

Dayton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 222 E Commercial St, Dayton, WA

Join us August 7 for wonderful food, , wine by Dumas Station, microbrew by Chief Springs Fire and Irons, all courtesy of McDonald Zaring Insurance. The social hour with music by Rich and Nancy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVrQa_0bGRQOvD00

Wheelin' Walla Walla

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 106 W Main St, Walla Walla, WA

You're not gonna want to miss this special car show! Wheelin' Walla Walla is celebrating its 25th Anniversary ~ September 10 & 11, 2021 in beautiful downtown Walla Walla. Come join us for a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqnyT_0bGRQOvD00

Darts Competition

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 602 Piper Ave, Walla Walla, WA

darts competition at the winery. Weekly tournament with wine, beer and cider specials.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgFSF_0bGRQOvD00

Library Craft Squad

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 238 E Alder St, Walla Walla, WA

All supplies are provided for this FREE event series. Registration is required for each week's Craft Squad, facilitated by library staff. Register with Yvette Selfa, Library Technician, at...

Learn More

Starbuck Daily

Starbuck Daily

Starbuck, WA
