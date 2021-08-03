Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drewsey, OR

Drewsey calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Drewsey Digest
Drewsey Digest
 5 days ago

(DREWSEY, OR) Drewsey is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Drewsey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt4sB_0bGRQM9l00

Oregon Old Time Fiddlers

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

District 9, holds a potluck and jam session the second sunday of each month at the Harney County Senior Center, October through May.

Learn More

Free Blood Pressure Checks

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

The Harney County Health Department is available at the Harney County Senior Center, 17 S Alder, to check blood pressure the second Wednesday of each month from 10 am to noon. There is no charge...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0Njl_0bGRQM9l00

BINGO

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQ5qV_0bGRQM9l00

Alcoholics Anonymous

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Sunday at 7 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord

Learn More

Walking Class

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors

Learn More

Comments / 0

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey, OR
2
Followers
124
Post
80
Views
ABOUT

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drewsey, OR
City
Burns, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy