Drewsey calendar: What's coming up

Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

District 9, holds a potluck and jam session the second sunday of each month at the Harney County Senior Center, October through May.

Free Blood Pressure Checks Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

The Harney County Health Department is available at the Harney County Senior Center, 17 S Alder, to check blood pressure the second Wednesday of each month from 10 am to noon. There is no charge...

BINGO Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.

Alcoholics Anonymous Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Sunday at 7 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord

Walking Class Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors