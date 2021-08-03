Drewsey calendar: What's coming up
These events are coming up in the Drewsey area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR
District 9, holds a potluck and jam session the second sunday of each month at the Harney County Senior Center, October through May.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR
The Harney County Health Department is available at the Harney County Senior Center, 17 S Alder, to check blood pressure the second Wednesday of each month from 10 am to noon. There is no charge...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR
BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Sunday at 7 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR
A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors
