Valentine, TX

Live events coming up in Valentine

Valentine News Beat
Valentine News Beat
 5 days ago

(VALENTINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Valentine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Valentine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssDvd_0bGRQKOJ00

ROAD TRIP: Marfa TX — Esoteric Cult of Horror

Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Overview Let's go and check out the town of Marfa, TX! • IMPORTANT TO KNOW: Remember to keep your RSVP status updated accordingly for this, so that we won't be waiting for you and we can move...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRYLv_0bGRQKOJ00

Small Acreage Big Opportunity Landowner Workshop- Fort Davis

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: TX-118, Fort Davis, TX

Field Day Series Overview Landowners who steward small properties face unique management challenges. Most information currently available to landowners focuses on management of large properties...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIB0h_0bGRQKOJ00

Sunset Soundtracks: Marijuana Sweet Tooth

Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Sunset Soundtracks: a regular music series under the big sky. August 28: Marijuana Sweet Tooth Low, Slow, & Hazy Doors open at 7 PM. Music starts at 8 PM. From Austin, Marijuana Sweet Tooth’s new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sXZG_0bGRQKOJ00

Mountain View Golf Tournament

Van Horn, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 Golf Course Dr, Van Horn, TX

Address : I-10 to Golf Course Drive Van Horn TX Phone : 432-283-2628 (Always call and confirm events.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWpf0_0bGRQKOJ00

Our Lady of Fatima Fall Festival

Van Horn, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 308 Almond St, Van Horn, TX

Fr. Alfred Villanueva, the current pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, had a grotto built in the church yard in honor of "Our Lady." The statue was brought over from Portugal and blessed...

Valentine News Beat

Valentine News Beat

Valentine, TX
With Valentine News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

