Live events coming up in Valentine

(VALENTINE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Valentine calendar.

These events are coming up in the Valentine area:

ROAD TRIP: Marfa TX — Esoteric Cult of Horror Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Overview Let's go and check out the town of Marfa, TX! • IMPORTANT TO KNOW: Remember to keep your RSVP status updated accordingly for this, so that we won't be waiting for you and we can move...

Small Acreage Big Opportunity Landowner Workshop- Fort Davis Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: TX-118, Fort Davis, TX

Field Day Series Overview Landowners who steward small properties face unique management challenges. Most information currently available to landowners focuses on management of large properties...

Sunset Soundtracks: Marijuana Sweet Tooth Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Sunset Soundtracks: a regular music series under the big sky. August 28: Marijuana Sweet Tooth Low, Slow, & Hazy Doors open at 7 PM. Music starts at 8 PM. From Austin, Marijuana Sweet Tooth’s new...

Mountain View Golf Tournament Van Horn, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 Golf Course Dr, Van Horn, TX

Address : I-10 to Golf Course Drive Van Horn TX Phone : 432-283-2628 (Always call and confirm events.)

Our Lady of Fatima Fall Festival Van Horn, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 308 Almond St, Van Horn, TX

Fr. Alfred Villanueva, the current pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, had a grotto built in the church yard in honor of "Our Lady." The statue was brought over from Portugal and blessed...