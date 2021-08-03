Cancel
Burnt Prairie, IL

Burnt Prairie calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Burnt Prairie News Flash
Burnt Prairie News Flash
 5 days ago

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) Live events are coming to Burnt Prairie.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burnt Prairie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIDYu_0bGRQBRm00

Member Appreciation Dinner

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1700 Outer W Delaware St, Fairfield, IL

Members of the Wayne County Farm Bureau are invited to the organization's annual Member Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, August 12 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Outer West Delaware St...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRYTj_0bGRQBRm00

White County Fair

Carmi, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Since 1878. Loads of fun for the whole family. Great food, live entertainment, rides, games, agricultural exhibits, plus a whole lot more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTKom_0bGRQBRm00

AGS Back to School 5K Dash

Albion, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 361 W Main St, Albion, IL

The AGS Back to School 5K Dash is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: 5K Run, 1 mile Fun Run, Lions on the Run 5K program, and 5K walk.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlj4X_0bGRQBRm00

FMH Blood Drive

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Fairfield Memorial Hospital will be hosting a blood drive for the public on August 18th. Give blood to save lives! The blood drive will take place from 11:30am-4:30pm at Fairfield Memorial...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7hiq_0bGRQBRm00

Not Your Ordinary Freedom Conference

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Not Your Ordinary Freedom Conference is on Facebook. To connect with Not Your Ordinary Freedom Conference, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie, IL
