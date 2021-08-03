What’s up Timber: Local events calendar

(TIMBER, OR) Timber has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Timber area:

Boxer Gardens Open House Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2043 College Way, Forest Grove, OR

The Boxer Gardens — formerly B Street Farm — hosts an open house to show of its new location on Main Street. Stop by to check out the new garden space and learn more about the Boxer Gardens.

Vernonia Friendship Jamboree Horse Show (gaming) Vernonia, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 450 Jefferson Ave, Vernonia, OR

Vernonia Friendship Jamboree Horse Show (gaming) at Anderson Park 450 Jefferson Ave. Vernonia, Vernonia, United States on Sun Aug 08 2021 at 09:30 am to 02:30 pm

Summer Reading Sign-Up Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Meet us at the summer meal sites this Summer in Forest Grove! At each event, we will be able to sign children and teens up for our Summer Reading Program, as well as give them their first two free...

Foundations of Change: Anti-Racism in Supervision with Students | MSW Field Educators Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Address: 2043 College Way, Forest Grove, OR

Have you ever questioned if you're challenging your student(s) enough in supervision and in a meaningful way? This two-hour training will examine the responsibilities we hold as field instructors...

Public Coast Farmstand Banks, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 22330 NW Fisher Rd, Banks, OR

Join us every Thursday through Saturday from 10am-3pm for farm fresh produce, Public Coast beer, and lots of fun on the farm!