Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Timber, OR

What’s up Timber: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Timber Today
Timber Today
 5 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Timber has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Timber area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a46Tb_0bGRQ5Ef00

Boxer Gardens Open House

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2043 College Way, Forest Grove, OR

The Boxer Gardens — formerly B Street Farm — hosts an open house to show of its new location on Main Street. Stop by to check out the new garden space and learn more about the Boxer Gardens.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1hx2_0bGRQ5Ef00

Vernonia Friendship Jamboree Horse Show (gaming)

Vernonia, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 450 Jefferson Ave, Vernonia, OR

Vernonia Friendship Jamboree Horse Show (gaming) at Anderson Park 450 Jefferson Ave. Vernonia, Vernonia, United States on Sun Aug 08 2021 at 09:30 am to 02:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nT6FZ_0bGRQ5Ef00

Summer Reading Sign-Up

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Meet us at the summer meal sites this Summer in Forest Grove! At each event, we will be able to sign children and teens up for our Summer Reading Program, as well as give them their first two free...

Learn More

Foundations of Change: Anti-Racism in Supervision with Students | MSW Field Educators

Forest Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Address: 2043 College Way, Forest Grove, OR

Have you ever questioned if you're challenging your student(s) enough in supervision and in a meaningful way? This two-hour training will examine the responsibilities we hold as field instructors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MosJS_0bGRQ5Ef00

Public Coast Farmstand

Banks, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 22330 NW Fisher Rd, Banks, OR

Join us every Thursday through Saturday from 10am-3pm for farm fresh produce, Public Coast beer, and lots of fun on the farm!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
10
Followers
171
Post
605
Views
ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Grove, OR
Government
City
Forest Grove, OR
City
Vernonia, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Timber, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#The Timber#College Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy