Volborg, MT

Volborg events coming up

Volborg Updates
 5 days ago

(VOLBORG, MT) Live events are lining up on the Volborg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Volborg area:

Couples Tournament

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Couples Tournament at Miles City, Montana, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 11:00 am

Eastern Montana Fair

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 42, Garryowen Rd, Miles City, MT

Schedule: 9:00 am All Open Class Judging 4:00 pm Mighty Thomas Carnival Opens 7:00 pm PRCA Rodeo with Chuck Wagon Races

Wheels & Reels Movie Night: Cheaper by the Dozen

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 42, Garryowen Rd, Miles City, MT

Miles City Kiwanis and Milestown Community Improvement, Inc. are partnering up for ***FREE*** WHEELS & REELS movie nights at the FAIRGROUNDS (in lieu of Movie Nights in the Park). We will be...

Childbirth Education Class

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2600 Wilson St, Miles City, MT

This one-day class will prepare you for the day that your baby is born. Topics will include breastfeeding, stages of labor, and breathing techniques. You'll be invited to tour our facility, meet...

Financial Peace University

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 215 N Winchester Ave, Miles City, MT

As part of our mission to love our neighbor, feel free to join us for the Financial Peace University where we will learn to pay off debt and build wealth. The cost of the full course, PLUS access...

Volborg Updates

ABOUT

With Volborg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

