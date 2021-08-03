Mud Butte events calendar

(MUD BUTTE, SD) Mud Butte is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mud Butte area:

Saliva @ Sturgis 2021 Marcus, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 12997 SD-34, Marcus, SD

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗮'𝘀 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗧𝗪𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗬 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched...

Largest T-Rex Skeleton Discovered 1990 Faith, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

On this day in 1990, fossil hunter Susan Hendrickson discovers three huge bones jutting out of a cliff near Faith, South Dakota. They turn out to be part of the largest-ever Tyrannosaurus rex...

Colt Ford Marcus, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:59 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12997 SD-34, Marcus, SD

All the information about Colt Ford at Full Throttle Saloon on 08-08-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Newell Labor Day Rodeo Newell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 17598 Winkler Rd, Newell, SD

Newell has a big Labor Day celebration every year. It started with a rodeo over 40 years ago and today's celebration now encompasses 3-4 days with activities such as a parade down Main Street, a...