Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Bionic arms and blue-eyed bots: How Russia aims to nurture a tech hub in its Far East

By Isabelle Khurshudyan
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVLADIVOSTOK, Russia — To see Russia’s ambitions for its own version of Silicon Valley, head about 5,600 miles east of Moscow, snake through Vladivostok’s hills and then cross a bridge from the mainland to Russky Island. It’s here — a beachhead on the Pacific Rim — that the Kremlin hopes to create a hub for robotics and artificial intelligence innovation with the goal of boosting Russia’s ability to compete with the United States and Asia.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bionic#Humanoid Robot#Autonomous Robot#Javascript#Kremlin#Russians#Cna#Asian#Promobot Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Russia Eyes Biggest Rate Hike Since 2014

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia may increase interest rates by the most since the ruble crisis in 2014 as it struggles to contain surging inflation. Annual inflation has risen to a five-year high of 6.5% and inflation expectations have jumped, setting back Governor Elvira Nabiullina’s efforts to bring price growth below a 4% target. She’s already raised rates 125 basis points this year but economists see much more coming.
EntertainmentTimes Union

Penetron Crystalline Technology Resists the Arctic Cold of Russia's Far East

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. The repair and expansion of the Embankment and the Lighthouse Park in Magadan, Russia was officially approved after an on-site inspection in July 2021. Impervious to the region’s harsh climactic conditions, PENETRON ADMIX was specified to waterproof and add durability to both the new and repaired concrete structures.
MilitaryDerrick

Old bugaboo complicates US-Russia search for new arms deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — In their search for a new approach to arms control, Moscow and Washington are likely to soon encounter an old bugaboo: Russia's demand that the U.S. stop resisting limits on its missile defenses, which the Russians view as a long-term threat and the Americans see as a deterrent to war.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

U.S. aims at China, Russia in military exercises

A new Navy exercise focused on countering China and Russia in the European and Indo-Pacific theaters — perhaps at the same time — is underway, testing the ability to synchronize five fleets and three Marine expeditionary forces across 17 time zones while also employing fast-moving war- fighting concepts to combat adversary missile advances. Read more.
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

In China’s Silicon Valley, COVID curbs pinch hardware startups

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – From an office in Shenzhen’s sprawling electronics district, an engineering team is prototyping a bioreactor that will one day produce “cultivated meat”, discussing component sizes in a video call with scientists sitting in kitchens and bedrooms in the UK. It’s a complicated conversation about precision parts...
EconomyFortune

India’s unicorns were hot. China’s tech crackdown is making them hotter

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China’s crackdown on tech companies is prompting a shift in global investment interest towards Indian tech startups, many of which are poised to tap the primary markets to fuel business expansions. In the first week...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
EconomyCNBC

'Made in China' products are running into new logistics problems

Chinese home appliance company Hisense has big plans to sell more goods overseas, but it said global shipping congestion has multiplied costs and caused delays. It's not been easy, generally, for Chinese multinationals. Out of about 3,400 Chinese companies that operate internationally, only about 200 make more than $1 billion in sales overseas, said James Root, partner at Bain.
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

The Body Shop Russia taps eyezon livestreaming tech

The Body Shop, working with eyezon, has launched an on-demand one-on-one livestreaming service in the Russian market. “Providing customers personalised consultations with brand representatives, essential for all skincare purchases - now through live streaming,” eyezon said in a LinkedIn post. “One on one conversations with brand representatives ensure beauty customers...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

The UK has a new $33 billion tech giant

London (CNN Business) — There's a new super-unicorn in the United Kingdom. Revolut has been valued at $33 billion in a new fundraising round led by SoftBank (SFTBF) and Tiger Global Management, the London-based digital banking startup said in a statement on Thursday. The company said it would use the...
EconomyWashington Examiner

China has a big entrepreneur problem

China is learning that its communist authoritarian governance model isn't terribly conducive to entrepreneurship. And this is a significant problem for President Xi Jinping's regime. If Xi is to achieve his new "dream" objective of making China the world's most dominant power, he can't simply steal all the world's intellectual...
Businessmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Google’s sister company Verily opens new AI-focused R&D center in Israel

Alphabet company Verily announced today that it has opened a new R&D center in Israel to focus on artificial intelligence in healthcare. The Israel-based team will focus on potential AI-based solutions to biomedical problems, including applications in endoscopy, minimally invasive surgery and other imaging modalities. The center will continue early...

Comments / 0

Community Policy