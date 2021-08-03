Ruby Valley events calendar
(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Ruby Valley is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruby Valley:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801
Participants will learn techniques for an engaging and developmentally appropriate circle time
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 303 3rd Street, Elko, NV 89801
Roaring 20's themed Murder Mystery Party. This event is a fundraiser for our October production of Evil Dead: The Musical
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Address: Lamoille, NV
Take the scenic drive out to the Lamoille Schoolhouse and join us for this month’s Lamoille Farmer’s Market! As always, we’ll have a great selection of fresh, seasonal produce and you can...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 803 Murray Way, Elko, NV 89801
Join Kristen Cline for this Virtual Critical Care Transport Exam Review Course.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Description: 1-person ultra or 2-4 or 6 person teams run 55-miles. Also included is a 1-person trail 13-mile half marathon. Start and end at Roads End Base Camp in Lamoille Canyon. 3-trails...
Comments / 0