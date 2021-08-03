Cancel
Ruby Valley, NV

Ruby Valley events calendar

Ruby Valley Digest
date 2021-08-03
(RUBY VALLEY, NV) Ruby Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruby Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZaQU_0bGRPz6X00

Circle Time

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn techniques for an engaging and developmentally appropriate circle time

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZ5JL_0bGRPz6X00

Murder at the Juice Joint: a Murder Mystery Party Fundraiser

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 303 3rd Street, Elko, NV 89801

Roaring 20's themed Murder Mystery Party. This event is a fundraiser for our October production of Evil Dead: The Musical

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yURsa_0bGRPz6X00

Lamoille Farmer's Market — Lotspeich Family Farm

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Lamoille, NV

Take the scenic drive out to the Lamoille Schoolhouse and join us for this month’s Lamoille Farmer’s Market! As always, we’ll have a great selection of fresh, seasonal produce and you can...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIya5_0bGRPz6X00

Solheim's Critical Care Transport Exam Review Course (MedX AirOne)

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 803 Murray Way, Elko, NV 89801

Join Kristen Cline for this Virtual Critical Care Transport Exam Review Course.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ywHP_0bGRPz6X00

Ruby Mountain Timberline Trail 50M Relay/Ultra or Half

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Description: 1-person ultra or 2-4 or 6 person teams run 55-miles. Also included is a 1-person trail 13-mile half marathon. Start and end at Roads End Base Camp in Lamoille Canyon. 3-trails...

Learn More

Ruby Valley, NV
