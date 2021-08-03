Tupelo calendar: Coming events

(TUPELO, AR) Tupelo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tupelo:

Adult Art Class | Julie Reardon | A&P Art Up the Port Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Hazel St, Newport, AR

Artist Julie Reardon teaches art class throughout Arkansas and always is a hit. She is bring her amazing talents to Newport for the A&P Commissions Art Up the Port class. You'll leave amazed at...

WHS Class of 2006 Reuion Wynne, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 E Hamliton, Wynne, AR 72396

This event is created as a space for the entire class of 2006 to get together after 15 years. Enjoy fellowship, games, food, and each other.

Mister Lucky Band | Rock/Country | M&P Monster Beats Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Hailing from Hot Springs, Arkansas, Mister Lucky is one of the most versatile bands with one of the most extensive song lists you will see from any band. We are capable of performing approximately...

STAR PUPPY CLASS Bald Knob, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3617 AR-367, Bald Knob, AR

New class: sign up now AKC Star Puppy: Dogs under 1 year - starting August 3nd at 6:00pm - 6 week course $120 + $10 equipment fee Also check out other Workshops in Bald Knob

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Monsters Incorporated is the largest scare factory in the monster world, and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) is one of its top scarers. Sullivan is a huge, intimidating monster with blue fur...