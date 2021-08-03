Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, AR

Tupelo calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Tupelo Dispatch
Tupelo Dispatch
 5 days ago

(TUPELO, AR) Tupelo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tupelo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056yiD_0bGRPugu00

Adult Art Class | Julie Reardon | A&P Art Up the Port

Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Hazel St, Newport, AR

Artist Julie Reardon teaches art class throughout Arkansas and always is a hit. She is bring her amazing talents to Newport for the A&P Commissions Art Up the Port class. You'll leave amazed at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xz8L6_0bGRPugu00

WHS Class of 2006 Reuion

Wynne, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 E Hamliton, Wynne, AR 72396

This event is created as a space for the entire class of 2006 to get together after 15 years. Enjoy fellowship, games, food, and each other.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iulVO_0bGRPugu00

Mister Lucky Band | Rock/Country | M&P Monster Beats

Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Hailing from Hot Springs, Arkansas, Mister Lucky is one of the most versatile bands with one of the most extensive song lists you will see from any band. We are capable of performing approximately...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3R6m_0bGRPugu00

STAR PUPPY CLASS

Bald Knob, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3617 AR-367, Bald Knob, AR

New class: sign up now AKC Star Puppy: Dogs under 1 year - starting August 3nd at 6:00pm - 6 week course $120 + $10 equipment fee Also check out other Workshops in Bald Knob

Learn More

Monsters, Inc. | PG | ASU-Newport Movies in the Park

Newport, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Monsters Incorporated is the largest scare factory in the monster world, and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) is one of its top scarers. Sullivan is a huge, intimidating monster with blue fur...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo, AR
16
Followers
162
Post
856
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, AR
Government
City
Newport, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Tupelo, AR
City
Wynne, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Goodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Ar#Sun Oct 10#Akc Star Puppy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy