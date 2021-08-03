Cancel
Paradise Valley, NV

Paradise Valley calendar: Events coming up

Paradise Valley Times
Paradise Valley Times
 5 days ago

(PARADISE VALLEY, NV) Live events are lining up on the Paradise Valley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paradise Valley:

Diabetes Support Group

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 118 E Haskell St, Winnemucca, NV

Do you live with diabetes? Are you at risk for being diagnosed with diabetes? Are you a caretaker of someone with diabetes, or would you like to learn more about how to prevent this disease...

2021 Jeep Jamboree USA – Emigrant Trail Adventure

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

In the mid-1800s, the enticement of free land and reports of “gold for the taking” brought a flood of humanity across the Great Plains to the West. It was an arduous 6-month journey that required...

Presentation- 1930: Manhattan to Managua, North America's First Transnational Automobile Trip

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 175 Museum Ave, Winnemucca, NV

At 1:00pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, Larry Lyon will give a presentation at Humboldt Museum inside the historic St. Mary's Church. The presentation will be about North America's first...

Video Royale XXIX

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 Fairgrounds Rd, Winnemucca, NV

Ranchers, cattle feeders and beef industry groups will gather as an estimated 125,000 head of cattle will be offered for sale beginning August 2nd in Winnemucca, Nevada for the Video Royale sale...

First day of school 2021-22

Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

First day of school 2021-22 Hosted By Albert M Lowry High School. Event starts at Mon Aug 30 2021 at 07:55 am and happening at Winnemucca., First day of school 2021-22

Paradise Valley Times

Paradise Valley Times

With Paradise Valley Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

