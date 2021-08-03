Cancel
Environment

Tracking another gorgeous afternoon

By Nate Splater
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY: Highs reach the mid to low 80s with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Some haze may be visible again today as wildfire smoke drifts through the atmosphere. TONIGHT: Clear skies lead to another cool night with lows in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: A slow warmup is in store the rest...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Environmentwbtw.com

Rain chances going up

Rain chances are increasing heading into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers developing along the coast. The front that brought the heavy rain earlier this week has been stalled offshore for the past two days. This front will drift back over the Carolinas tomorrow and Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. There will be the chance for heavy rain, but we will probably not see the all day rain that we saw on Monday. Even with the clouds and rain, temperatures will warm into the 80s both tomorrow and Saturday. The front will wash out on Sunday, and we will see more sunshine, but still the chance for thunderstorms. Typical summertime weather returns next week with sunshine, hit or miss thunderstorms, and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Environmentwtae.com

Heat, humidity increases

It is going to be warmer and more humid as we finish out the week and head into the weekend. Friday's high temperature will reach the mid/upper 80's. We will see partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance for an isolated shower. Additional clouds and a little better chance for rain, Saturday PM. Highs in the mid 80's. We finish off the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80's. Next week will feel like summer with hot and humid conditions.
Environmentwcbi.com

Spotty storm chances returning

SUMMARY: Spotty storm chances are set to return over the next week as a standard late summer weather pattern develops. Highs in the 80s are more likely Friday with 90s set to take over again after that. THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Calm winds. FRIDAY: Partly...
Florida Statesouthfloridareporter.com

Afternoon Showers And Storms Around Florida; Watching The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s. Sunday will feature lots of sun, clouds at times, and showers and storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool start for Friday, a few storms arrive into the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today has been a picture perfect day as humidity values have dropped significantly over the past 24 hours from the lower 70′s to the lower 60′s, which has helped make it feel much cooler than the last few days. Thankfully we haven’t had to deal with showers or storms either, but that looks to change as we head into the weekend with more isolated storms in the forecast.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Your weekend weather planner

Plan for weather more typical of early August across the Lone Star State this weekend, with less rain and hotter temperatures in the forecast ahead. As upper-level high pressure starts to take over again, the opportunity for showers and storms dwindles statewide and temperatures gradually pick back up. That said,...
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain returns this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Nice today, rain this weekend… Highs will climb to the mid 80s today, a step closer to normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building later in the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight.
EnvironmentFOX Carolina

Nice Friday ahead of showers Friday night

Temperatures will slowly warm through the week, with a more summer-like feel coming back this weekend. Rain will be possible late Friday into Saturday. Friday will be similar to Thursday, but we’ll have a slightly better chance for some late day rain. It won’t be a washout though and temps should remain slightly cooler than normal for this time of year.
EnvironmentWOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Kayaking Forecast Friday

High Pressure will continue to keep A+ conditions over NEPA and Central PA and will make for an absolutely stunning day out on the water this Friday. Whether you are boating, kayaking, tubing, whatever!. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid and upper 80's with calm winds expected. Humidity will...
EnvironmentKTAL

Heat will increase with little rain until the end of next week

A little bit of rain will be possible for the northern part of the ArkLaTex Thursday night and Friday. Dry and hotter weather settles in this weekend and could stick around through most of next week. Thursday saw plenty of sunshine around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s over...
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

Where did July Rank for Heat and Dryness?

July temperatures in Estevan were significantly higher than normal, and the total precipitation was lower than normal compared to other years. The daily mean - weighing daytime and overnight temperatures - for July 2021 was 21.7 C, according to Environment Canada. The average is 19.4 C. That 2.3 C difference is greater than the.
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking increasing temperatures and Sunday storms

Today: Light to moderate fog is currently covering most of the viewing area but will begin to push out by mid-morning along with the remaining showers. By this afternoon, clouds will become mostly clear and the temperature will increase to 90. Tonight: Mostly clear skies will cool Central Missouri just...
EnvironmentNews 12

Skies clear overnight; temperatures continue to rise into next week

New Jersey residents should prepare themselves for rising temperatures over the course of the next few days, with rising humidity. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the upcoming week has the potential to have six straight days of temperatures above 90 degrees. Thursday’s overnight hours will see...
EnvironmentFox 59

Heating up into the weekend, storm chances returning too

Could you feel the difference today? It was slightly more humid and just a tad warmer than Wednesday. That trend will continue into Friday and into this weekend. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60s with a few clouds, but warmer. Friday will bring temperatures in the middle...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Fairly nice again today, summer muggies return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one more day of unusually dry weather by August standards before we get a reality check this weekend. After seeing 60s once again this morning in many WAFB neighborhoods, highs may fall shy of 90° thanks to a weak front lingering to our south and a brief increase in cloud cover. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, most should once again stay dry today.

