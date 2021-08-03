Arvada events coming up
(ARVADA, WY) Arvada is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Arvada area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: Buffalo, WY
The Buffalo Zombie Run is on Tuesday August 17, 2021. It includes the following events: Zombie Fun Run (Adult) and Zombie Fun Run (Student).
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 18 Fairgrounds Rd, Buffalo, WY
Fair Schedule: 7:00am - 10:00am - Free Kiwanias Pancake Breakfast behindCourthouse (Fort Adams) donations welcome 7:30am - Klondike Rush 5K/10K Start at
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
43rd Annual Klondike Rush 5th Annual Klondike Volks Saturday, August 7th https://jcfymca.org/special-events/k-rush/
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:59 PM
The 2021 Longmire Days 5K and Fun Run is on Friday August 27, 2021 to Friday September 3, 2021. It includes the following events: Longmire Days 5K, Longmire 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk, and Virtual...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Buffalo, WY
You know him, you love him...Ten Sleep, Wyoming native Jalan Crossland is nationally acclaimed by audiences, critics, and his musical peers as being a premier acoustic guitarist, banjo player...
Comments / 0