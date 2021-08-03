Cancel
Morse, TX

Morse calendar: What's coming up

Morse News Alert
 5 days ago

(MORSE, TX) Morse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUu3v_0bGRPlzb00

Fifty Shades Live|Borger, TX

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 631 N Main St, Borger, TX

Fifty Shades Live|Borger, TX is on Facebook. To connect with Fifty Shades Live|Borger, TX, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psptD_0bGRPlzb00

Sunray Varsity Football @ Sanford-Fritch

Fritch, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 538 Eagle Blvd, Fritch, TX

The Sanford-Fritch (Fritch, TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Sunray (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbM9r_0bGRPlzb00

BBQ Bash & Draw Down

Goodwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The BBQ Bash & Draw Down is back! Have some fun and help the Goodwell Booster Club support the kids. Do you have what is takes to win the cook off? Contact Erica at (806) 339- 2718! Would you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlXZB_0bGRPlzb00

Distribution Day

Fritch, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 405 W Broadway St, Fritch, TX

For residents in Sanford and Fritch. 2nd and 4th Tuesdays 9-11 and 3-6 Food, Clothing, and Hygiene Items Available Fill out paperwork once a year and update as needed. Provide photo ID, proof of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEItM_0bGRPlzb00

Moore County Health Foundation The Harvest 2021

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 839 N Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

Explore all upcoming the harvest events in Dumas, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming the harvest events happening in Dumas, Texas.

Morse News Alert

Morse, TX
