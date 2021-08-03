Midkiff events coming up
(MIDKIFF, TX) Midkiff is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Midkiff area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Virtual Via zoom, Midland, TX 79701
Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 621 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701
Clay Hollis finally makes his Lone Star Bar debut on Saturday, Oct. 9th, with a night of original country music.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1506 West Illinois Avenue, Midland, TX 79701
Say aloha to a hot Midland Summer! Hawaiian fun, food, and drink in the sculpture garden of the Arts Council of Midland.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 105 North Main Street, Midland, TX 79701
The Real Women Conference is for all women seeking encouragement, a connection with new friends, and an encounter with God.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Midland, TX 79701
I help successful single men & women Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal mate.
