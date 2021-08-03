Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midkiff, TX

Midkiff events coming up

Posted by 
Midkiff Digest
Midkiff Digest
 5 days ago

(MIDKIFF, TX) Midkiff is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Midkiff area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03E59D_0bGRPhSh00

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Midland

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via zoom, Midland, TX 79701

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoOfo_0bGRPhSh00

Clay Hollis w/ Sarah Burton @ The Lone Star Bar

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 621 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701

Clay Hollis finally makes his Lone Star Bar debut on Saturday, Oct. 9th, with a night of original country music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrvqO_0bGRPhSh00

End of Summer Luau

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1506 West Illinois Avenue, Midland, TX 79701

Say aloha to a hot Midland Summer! Hawaiian fun, food, and drink in the sculpture garden of the Arts Council of Midland.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CI4AS_0bGRPhSh00

Real Women Conference 2021: Glorious Exchange

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 North Main Street, Midland, TX 79701

The Real Women Conference is for all women seeking encouragement, a connection with new friends, and an encounter with God.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ej1ks_0bGRPhSh00

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w anyone ML

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Midland, TX 79701

I help successful single men & women Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal mate.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff, TX
13
Followers
137
Post
787
Views
ABOUT

With Midkiff Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midkiff, TX
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Midland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpture Garden#Live Events#Real Women#Hawaiian#Ideal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy