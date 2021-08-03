Cancel
Watton, MI

Watton calendar: Events coming up

(WATTON, MI) Watton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Watton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSHHT_0bGRPeoW00

FOCB Annual Golf Outing

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 159 Youngs Ln, Iron River, MI

FOCB Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser will be hosted at Young's Golf Course in Iron River, Michigan. Registration 8:30 - 9:15. Shotgun start at 10 am. 4 person scramble.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ntul_0bGRPeoW00

Kiddie Demo @ Iron County Fair

Iron River, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 720 W Franklin St, Iron River, MI

Our 5th Annual Kiddie Demolition Derby at the Iron County Fair!!! -Ages 3-7 (up to 80lbs) welcome!! -Please bring a helmet for your child if you have one - $5 entry fee - Registration in the fair...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9eRk_0bGRPeoW00

Deeply Rooted: Body, Mind, & Spirit

Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 138 Fortune Lake Camp Rd, Crystal Falls, MI

Deeply Rooted: Body, Mind, & Spirit will feature all the things you\'ve come to expect: yoga, tai chi, cooking, demos, prayer & devotional experiences, massage, and so much more! Once again...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bThYF_0bGRPeoW00

Watercolors with Donna/Abstracts

Lanse, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 102 North Main Street, L'Anse, MI 49946

Fun for all this class is all about color and texture in abstract shapes. All materials and tools provided. Please wear appropriate clothing

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0c86_0bGRPeoW00

Old Victoria Craft Fair

Rockland, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 25401 Victoria Dam Rd, Rockland, MI

Old Victoria's Craft Fair is an event like no other! Browse handmade, original arts and crafts on the lawn of a historic copper mining village built in 1899. This historic site is the perfect...

Learn More

