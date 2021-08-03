Watton calendar: Events coming up

(WATTON, MI) Watton has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Watton:

FOCB Annual Golf Outing Iron River, MI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 159 Youngs Ln, Iron River, MI

FOCB Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser will be hosted at Young's Golf Course in Iron River, Michigan. Registration 8:30 - 9:15. Shotgun start at 10 am. 4 person scramble.

Kiddie Demo @ Iron County Fair Iron River, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 720 W Franklin St, Iron River, MI

Our 5th Annual Kiddie Demolition Derby at the Iron County Fair!!! -Ages 3-7 (up to 80lbs) welcome!! -Please bring a helmet for your child if you have one - $5 entry fee - Registration in the fair...

Deeply Rooted: Body, Mind, & Spirit Crystal Falls, MI

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 138 Fortune Lake Camp Rd, Crystal Falls, MI

Deeply Rooted: Body, Mind, & Spirit will feature all the things you\'ve come to expect: yoga, tai chi, cooking, demos, prayer & devotional experiences, massage, and so much more! Once again...

Watercolors with Donna/Abstracts Lanse, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 102 North Main Street, L'Anse, MI 49946

Fun for all this class is all about color and texture in abstract shapes. All materials and tools provided. Please wear appropriate clothing

Old Victoria Craft Fair Rockland, MI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 25401 Victoria Dam Rd, Rockland, MI

Old Victoria's Craft Fair is an event like no other! Browse handmade, original arts and crafts on the lawn of a historic copper mining village built in 1899. This historic site is the perfect...