Baker, NV

Baker events coming up

Posted by 
Baker Post
Baker Post
 5 days ago

(BAKER, NV) Baker is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baker area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hqFx_0bGRPc3400

Summer Reading Party

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 145 W 15th St, Ely, NV

Bring the whole family. Summer reading participants will receive a voucher for a free snack pack while they enjoy the movie "Wild America". Summer Reading prizes for Top Reader and the Attendance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkIpz_0bGRPc3400

Beat the Heat Golf Tournament ( Ely, Nevada

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 151 N Golf Course Rd, Ely, NV

Whether you are new to the game of golf or have been playing for years, come take a clinic from Vegas' LPGA Teaching Professionals, Kerri Clark and Sarah McGuire, at the Wildhorse Golf Course or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtXSu_0bGRPc3400

Sagebrush Quilt Show

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 844 E Aultman St, Ely, NV

The Sagebrush Quilt Show sponsored at the White Pine Middle School. The even is co-sponsored by White Pine County School District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvpbB_0bGRPc3400

Bristlecone Arts in the Park

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Every year, on the first weekend of August, Ely's Bristlecone Arts in the Park attracts hundreds of participants and large crowds from across the state.

Baker Post

Baker Post

Baker, NV
ABOUT

With Baker Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, NV
City
Ely, NV
Local
Nevada Government
