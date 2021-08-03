Baker events coming up

(BAKER, NV) Baker is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baker area:

Summer Reading Party Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 145 W 15th St, Ely, NV

Bring the whole family. Summer reading participants will receive a voucher for a free snack pack while they enjoy the movie "Wild America". Summer Reading prizes for Top Reader and the Attendance...

Beat the Heat Golf Tournament ( Ely, Nevada Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 151 N Golf Course Rd, Ely, NV

Whether you are new to the game of golf or have been playing for years, come take a clinic from Vegas' LPGA Teaching Professionals, Kerri Clark and Sarah McGuire, at the Wildhorse Golf Course or...

Sagebrush Quilt Show Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 844 E Aultman St, Ely, NV

The Sagebrush Quilt Show sponsored at the White Pine Middle School. The even is co-sponsored by White Pine County School District.

Bristlecone Arts in the Park Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Every year, on the first weekend of August, Ely's Bristlecone Arts in the Park attracts hundreds of participants and large crowds from across the state.