Gerlach events coming up
(GERLACH, NV) Gerlach is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gerlach:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
This the Free Playa Burn Week Mon Aug 2nd - Sunday Aug 9th 2021. 3 and 12 Mile Playa access are open, 7 mile is closed by BM permit. 12 mile access closes on Aug 16th. BM is not officially...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Address: Black Rock City, No Trash Fense, Gerlach, NV 89412
Please reserve your tickets for this year's TOTITD, aka Plan B, aka Renegade Man, AKA Free burn.
