Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gerlach, NV

Gerlach events coming up

Posted by 
Gerlach News Flash
Gerlach News Flash
 5 days ago

(GERLACH, NV) Gerlach is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gerlach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpTc6_0bGRPYT200

Burning Man 2021 - Week Pass

Gerlach, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Sign up to our Burning Man tour date 2021 / 2022 and concert tickets alert:

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZOQz_0bGRPYT200

Free Playa Burn Week Mon Aug 2nd -Sunday Aug 8th 2021

Empire, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

This the Free Playa Burn Week Mon Aug 2nd - Sunday Aug 9th 2021. 3 and 12 Mile Playa access are open, 7 mile is closed by BM permit. 12 mile access closes on Aug 16th. BM is not officially...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZVeJ_0bGRPYT200

Renegade Man / Plan B / Free Burn

Gerlach, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: Black Rock City, No Trash Fense, Gerlach, NV 89412

Please reserve your tickets for this year's TOTITD, aka Plan B, aka Renegade Man, AKA Free burn.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gerlach News Flash

Gerlach News Flash

Gerlach, NV
1
Followers
104
Post
31
Views
ABOUT

With Gerlach News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gerlach, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burning Man#Bm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Pacifica events coming up

1. Poetry at Florey's; 2. The Ghost Town Rebellion Live at Winterstavern Pacifica Ca.; 3. Don Rowell Duo; 4. Communication Skills for Teens - Pacifica, CA 2021; 5. The Rogue Parvenus: Morning Twang at the Chit Chat Cafe;
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield events coming up

1. Film Screening: Black Art: In the Absence of Light (HBO 2021); 2. Madison Tigers @ Southington Knights; 3. Lecture: Conserving the Artifacts at the 9/11 Museum and Memorial; 4. AL DI MEOLA; 5. The Arcadian Wild - Backyard Concert at Black Rock Church;

Comments / 0

Community Policy