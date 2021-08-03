Gerlach events coming up

(GERLACH, NV) Gerlach is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gerlach:

Burning Man 2021 - Week Pass Gerlach, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Sign up to our Burning Man tour date 2021 / 2022 and concert tickets alert:

Free Playa Burn Week Mon Aug 2nd -Sunday Aug 8th 2021 Empire, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

This the Free Playa Burn Week Mon Aug 2nd - Sunday Aug 9th 2021. 3 and 12 Mile Playa access are open, 7 mile is closed by BM permit. 12 mile access closes on Aug 16th. BM is not officially...

Renegade Man / Plan B / Free Burn Gerlach, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: Black Rock City, No Trash Fense, Gerlach, NV 89412

Please reserve your tickets for this year's TOTITD, aka Plan B, aka Renegade Man, AKA Free burn.