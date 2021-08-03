Cancel
Elk Creek, NE

Live events Elk Creek — what’s coming up

Elk Creek Post
(ELK CREEK, NE) Elk Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk Creek:

Deer Creek Sodbusters 39th Annual Machinery Show

Sterling, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

You are invited to bring your antique tractors, machinery, cars, trucks, horses and horse drawn equipment to the 39th Annual Deer Creek Sodbusters Show. This year we are featuring Ford Tractors...

Repeat Offenders Band

Table Rock, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:55 PM

Address: 420 Luzerne St, Table Rock, NE

Join us for Repeat Offenders Band from Lincoln playing Country Rock, Classic Rock

Pawnee City Historical Days

Pawnee City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 624 G St, Pawnee City, NE

MEMORIES OF DAYS GONE BY Saturday, September 27 ~ 10am to 5pm View displays of World War II memorabilia, including uniforms, guns, books, magazines, and diaries. Other 1940’s memorabilia will be...

Auburn Summer Sounds Concert Series with Pony Creek

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Becoming a favorite summer tradition, enjoy a variety of FREE family-friendly concerts in Auburn's historic Legion Memorial Park. Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series brings a fabulous lineup of...

Nemaha County Farmers' Market

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1415 19th St, Auburn, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11AMLocation:9th and J Street,Nemaha County Fairgrounds, Auburn, NE

