Whittier Today

Coming soon: Whittier events

Posted by 
Whittier Today
Whittier Today
 5 days ago

(WHITTIER, AK) Whittier has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Whittier:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46y6hM_0bGRPWha00

Mineshaft Grinder

Hope, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Kenai Mountain Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area celebrates the mining history in Hope, Alaska by encouraging racers up Palmer Creek Road in the Mineshaft Grinder. Participants choose between...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKh1r_0bGRPWha00

Prospector Guided Group Tour

Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 Crow Creek Mine Rd, Girdwood, AK

Prospector Tour includes cost of admission, guided historical walk through, gold panning kit, panning demonstration and creek side panning access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Svv0N_0bGRPWha00

Mountain Music Festival - Top of the Tram Concert

Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK

Explore Music & Concerts Events in Girdwood, Find information about Live Music Concerts in Girdwood. Concert Event venue, passes, tickets & details, Girdwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EY8sl_0bGRPWha00

Resurrection Pass 100 Miler

Hope, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Description: Low key and mostly self-supported, this is an out-and-back adventure run with 96 miles of rolling trail and 4 miles of dirt road. Aid stations are at miles 42 and 70, with drop bags...

Salmon Bake 8/23 Live Music: Larry Zarella

Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 601 Crow Creek Mine Rd, Girdwood, AK

Head out Crow Creek Mine for a truly Alaskan Salmon Bake in the gorgeous surroundings of Crow Creek Mine. With live local music from LARRY ZARELLA and the chance to explore the area, this is a one...

Whittier Today

Whittier Today

Whittier, AK
With Whittier Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

