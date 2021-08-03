Coming soon: Whittier events

(WHITTIER, AK) Whittier has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Whittier:

Mineshaft Grinder Hope, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Kenai Mountain Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area celebrates the mining history in Hope, Alaska by encouraging racers up Palmer Creek Road in the Mineshaft Grinder. Participants choose between...

Prospector Guided Group Tour Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 Crow Creek Mine Rd, Girdwood, AK

Prospector Tour includes cost of admission, guided historical walk through, gold panning kit, panning demonstration and creek side panning access.

Mountain Music Festival - Top of the Tram Concert Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK

Explore Music & Concerts Events in Girdwood, Find information about Live Music Concerts in Girdwood. Concert Event venue, passes, tickets & details, Girdwood.

Resurrection Pass 100 Miler Hope, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Description: Low key and mostly self-supported, this is an out-and-back adventure run with 96 miles of rolling trail and 4 miles of dirt road. Aid stations are at miles 42 and 70, with drop bags...

Salmon Bake 8/23 Live Music: Larry Zarella Girdwood, Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 601 Crow Creek Mine Rd, Girdwood, AK

Head out Crow Creek Mine for a truly Alaskan Salmon Bake in the gorgeous surroundings of Crow Creek Mine. With live local music from LARRY ZARELLA and the chance to explore the area, this is a one...