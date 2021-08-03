Cancel
Paskenta, CA

Paskenta calendar: Coming events

Paskenta News Alert
Paskenta News Alert
 5 days ago

(PASKENTA, CA) Live events are coming to Paskenta.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paskenta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBdTw_0bGRPUw800

The Mavericks and Los Lobos

Corning, CA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort is proud to present The Mavericks and Los Lobos! Doors 6pm • Show 8pm • All Ages -- TICKETS • Lawn General Admission: $30 •...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jI3xX_0bGRPUw800

Introduction to Long Range Shooting/Hunting

Elk Creek, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ever been in a situation where that game animal just wouldn’t let you get in range, or you just weren’t comfortable in making that long of a shot. Or maybe your just interested in learning how to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8z6h_0bGRPUw800

The Cripple Creek Band

Orland, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA

Come join us for great music from White Water and The Cripple Creek Band . Food, Cold Drinks, 50/50 Raffle and K9 Demos. All Proceeds to benefit the Orland PD K9 unit. Admission is $5 at the Gate.

Better Than Ezra w/ Collective Soul + Tonic

Corning, CA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning, CA

The Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Amphitheater is proud to present The Just Looking Around 2021 Tour with Collective Soul and special guests Better Than Ezra and Tonic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okh50_0bGRPUw800

Life On Mission Training

Corning, CA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1006 6th Ave, Corning, CA

Life change. It all begins with a conversation. The gospel of Jesus Christ is the most profound reality of life. But sharing it with someone can be as simple as three circles. Discover how you can...

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta, CA
With Paskenta News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

