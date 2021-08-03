Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wallace, KS

Events on the Wallace calendar

Posted by 
Wallace Dispatch
Wallace Dispatch
 5 days ago

(WALLACE, KS) Wallace is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wallace:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCZxx_0bGRPT3P00

Kingdom Youth Conference - Goodland, KS

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1121 Main St, Goodland, KS

Tentative Schedule FRIDAY NIGHT 6:00 Registration 6:30 Doors Open 7:00 Countdown into Worship – Kingdom Worship 7:30 Speaker 1st Session Ryan Edberg 8:15 Ministry Time 8:45 Break 9:00 Concert...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNWxx_0bGRPT3P00

Memorial service

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 211 N Main Ave, Goodland, KS

Find the obituary of Dianne Merz (1946 - 2021) from Parker, CO. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oaGJ_0bGRPT3P00

Rowdy Johnson

Marienthal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 212 3rd St, Marienthal, KS

Back by popular demand, true to his word, Rowdy Johnson returns to the Blue Bird

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIIK5_0bGRPT3P00

Sunday School/Youth Group Planning meal

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 309 2nd St, Sharon Springs, KS

Sunday School/ Youth Planning Meeting! Please join us for a meal if you have any interest in helping out with Sunday School and/or youth group. August 18th, 5:00 PM at the church. RSVP to Rebecca...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwFhF_0bGRPT3P00

Sunflower Member Day at the Market - Goodland

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1218 Main St, Goodland, KS

Saturday, August 21, 2021 7:30 AM - 1:00 PM 1218 Main St, Goodland, KS We promote healthy eating. Sunflower Health Plan KanCare members can receive vouchers* for FREE fruits and vegetables during...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wallace Dispatch

Wallace Dispatch

Wallace, KS
0
Followers
140
Post
29
Views
ABOUT

With Wallace Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parker, KS
City
Goodland, KS
City
Sharon Springs, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Wallace, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Kingdom Worship#Parker Co#The Blue Bird Starts#Sunday School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy