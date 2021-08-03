Events on the Wallace calendar

(WALLACE, KS) Wallace is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wallace:

Kingdom Youth Conference - Goodland, KS Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1121 Main St, Goodland, KS

Tentative Schedule FRIDAY NIGHT 6:00 Registration 6:30 Doors Open 7:00 Countdown into Worship – Kingdom Worship 7:30 Speaker 1st Session Ryan Edberg 8:15 Ministry Time 8:45 Break 9:00 Concert...

Memorial service Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 211 N Main Ave, Goodland, KS

Find the obituary of Dianne Merz (1946 - 2021) from Parker, CO. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Rowdy Johnson Marienthal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 212 3rd St, Marienthal, KS

Back by popular demand, true to his word, Rowdy Johnson returns to the Blue Bird

Sunday School/Youth Group Planning meal Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 309 2nd St, Sharon Springs, KS

Sunday School/ Youth Planning Meeting! Please join us for a meal if you have any interest in helping out with Sunday School and/or youth group. August 18th, 5:00 PM at the church. RSVP to Rebecca...

Sunflower Member Day at the Market - Goodland Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1218 Main St, Goodland, KS

Saturday, August 21, 2021 7:30 AM - 1:00 PM 1218 Main St, Goodland, KS We promote healthy eating. Sunflower Health Plan KanCare members can receive vouchers* for FREE fruits and vegetables during...