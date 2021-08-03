Cancel
Adrian, TX

Live events on the horizon in Adrian

Adrian Digest
 5 days ago

(ADRIAN, TX) Adrian is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Adrian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaS1e_0bGRPPWV00

Boys Ranch Rodeo & Rendezvous

Vega, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 904 N Main St, Vega, TX

Children compete in rodeo events from mutton bustin' & stick horses, to bronc & bull riding! Reenactment of 1800's trading camp. BBQ meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJqTT_0bGRPPWV00

Ogallala Field Day

Hereford, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 W 15th, Hereford, TX 79045

Water is life! Come and discover different approaches innovative farmers are using to enhance rainfall usage on the Texas Panhandle!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSeHN_0bGRPPWV00

Life Steps Membership Class

Vega, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 607 Coke St, Vega, TX

If you have been interested in becoming a member of CCF and want more information about us, then you won't want to miss Life Steps coming up on August 8 @ 5:00pm. Please let us know if you will be...

Adrian Digest

With Adrian Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

