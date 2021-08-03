Live events on the horizon in Adrian
(ADRIAN, TX) Adrian is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Adrian:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 904 N Main St, Vega, TX
Children compete in rodeo events from mutton bustin' & stick horses, to bronc & bull riding! Reenactment of 1800's trading camp. BBQ meal.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1001 W 15th, Hereford, TX 79045
Water is life! Come and discover different approaches innovative farmers are using to enhance rainfall usage on the Texas Panhandle!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 607 Coke St, Vega, TX
If you have been interested in becoming a member of CCF and want more information about us, then you won't want to miss Life Steps coming up on August 8 @ 5:00pm. Please let us know if you will be...
Comments / 0