Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harper, OR

Coming soon: Harper events

Posted by 
Harper Updates
Harper Updates
 5 days ago

(HARPER, OR) Live events are coming to Harper.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QarQT_0bGRPOt000

Canning 101 - Jam Workshop

Ontario, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1330 Southwest 4th Street, Ontario, OR 97914

Join us for our Canning 101 - Jam Workshop. We will cover essential equipment and proper techniques for preserving your favorite fruits.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBEJB_0bGRPOt000

Ribbon Cutting for Big Sky Sportswear’s 40th Anniversary!

Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Come join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Big Sky Sportswear’s 40th Anniversary! 11:30: Ribbon Cutting 11:45: Free Lunch 🎉Give-Aways🎉 🎉Prizes🎉 🎉Delicious Goodies🎉

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUort_0bGRPOt000

Tyler & Kaitlyn’s Wedding

Fruitland, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Tyler & Kaitlyn’s Wedding is on Facebook. To connect with Tyler & Kaitlyn’s Wedding, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiWTt_0bGRPOt000

Stage 2 Part 2: Turning Conflict into Creativity (In Person) — We are Open Circle

Nyssa, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

As we open our circles of self, relationship, and communities to the fertile ground of truth and authenticity, we often reveal underlying tensions that were quietly affecting the interactions and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jwinv_0bGRPOt000

Ontario Informational

Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 SE 1st Ave, Ontario, OR

General informational monthly meeting for members residing near Ontario, Oregon.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Harper Updates

Harper Updates

Harper, OR
7
Followers
140
Post
236
Views
ABOUT

With Harper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Harper, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Ontario, OR
Ontario, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky Sportswear#Ribbon Cutting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy