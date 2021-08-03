Cancel
National Weather Service adds new thunderstorm damage threat category

By Student reporter Monica Nakashima
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service is adding a damage threat category to severe thunderstorm warnings starting today. The three levels of the damage threat, in order of highest to lowest, are destructive, considerable and base. A destructive damage threat includes baseball-sized hail and/or 80 mph winds. A considerable damage threat includes...

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

