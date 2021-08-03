Shell calendar: Coming events

(SHELL, WY) Shell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shell area:

20th Anniversary Celebration & 2021 Annual Roundup Barbeque Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8420 US-14, Ranchester, WY

The Board & Staff of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, along with our hosts at the Padlock Ranch, invite you to join us in celebrating 20 years and over 285,000 conserved acres during our...

Tongue River Community Blood Drive Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

You have the power to save 3 lives with one donation of blood! Go online at donors.vitalant.org to make your appointment or call Tongue River Valley Community Center at (307)655-9419.

vs. MINING CITY TOMMYKNOCKERS Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:35 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:35 PM

Collegiate wood bat baseball is exciting and competitive, and the Spearfish Sasquatch invite you to come out for a night of family friendly entertainment and fun!

Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw Big Horn, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn, WY

Celebrate the Arts with the Bighorn Rendezvous Exhibit Artists on August 21, 2021! The Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw event starts at 9 am. Watch the artists as they create works on the spot while...

TRVCC Cowboy-Way Mini Triathlon/Dualathon Ranchester, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 619 Main St, Ranchester, WY

A fun day of physical challenges & so much more, just like the Cowboy-Way. You can compete as an individual or as a relay team. For the beginner to advanced athletes. First wave of swimmers will...