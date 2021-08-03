Wisdom calendar: Events coming up
(WISDOM, MT) Live events are coming to Wisdom.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Wisdom area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID
Shane Smith & the Saints is on Facebook. To connect with Shane Smith & the Saints, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 520 Main St, Salmon, ID
Please refer to the attached flier for more information on this event.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Old Toby’s Trail 1/2 Marathon Run the beautiful mountain trails of the Montana/Idaho border! This 1/2 marathon is 90% trail and 100% percent off pavement. The race will begin near the crest of...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM
Address: 200 Main St, Salmon, ID
Agendas and minutes can be found at City of Salmon's website.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2700 Main St, Salmon, ID
Hamlet: Almost universally hailed as the greatest play ever written in the English language, Shakespeare’s action packed tragedy begins with a restless ghost, a dispossessed prince and a hasty...
Comments / 0