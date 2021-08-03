Cancel
Wisdom, MT

Wisdom calendar: Events coming up

 5 days ago

(WISDOM, MT) Live events are coming to Wisdom.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wisdom area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tf8cO_0bGRPGpC00

Shane Smith & the Saints

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Shane Smith & the Saints is on Facebook. To connect with Shane Smith & the Saints, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMZyg_0bGRPGpC00

Awana @ Calvary Chapel

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 520 Main St, Salmon, ID

Please refer to the attached flier for more information on this event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YboaN_0bGRPGpC00

Lost Trail 1/2 Marathon

Sula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Old Toby’s Trail 1/2 Marathon Run the beautiful mountain trails of the Montana/Idaho border! This 1/2 marathon is 90% trail and 100% percent off pavement. The race will begin near the crest of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uh9z2_0bGRPGpC00

Salmon City Council

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Salmon, ID

Agendas and minutes can be found at City of Salmon's website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTjVo_0bGRPGpC00

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks-Twelfth Night

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Main St, Salmon, ID

Hamlet: Almost universally hailed as the greatest play ever written in the English language, Shakespeare’s action packed tragedy begins with a restless ghost, a dispossessed prince and a hasty...

Wisdom, MT
With Wisdom Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

