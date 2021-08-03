Cancel
Maxbass, ND

Maxbass calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
 5 days ago

(MAXBASS, ND) Maxbass is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maxbass area:

Minot AFB Summer Games

Minot AFB, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 58705, 220 Tanker Trail, Minot AFB, ND

YOU MATTER! Get ready for a day of fitness activities, including solo and group challenges on Friday, August 20th at the McAdoo Fitness Center in partnership with YOU MATTER! The day starts off...

Rockin' Block Party + Show & Shine Car Show

Minot AFB, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us in the Rockers Bar & Grill parking lot for a Block Party + Show & Shine Car Show! Rockers will provide delicious grilled favorites including burgers & hot dogs, corn on the cob, baked...

Annual Corn Feed

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

Come on out for our annual Corn Feed! All the corn, dogs, brats, and chips you can handle; as well as great drinks and company! Free to the public and all ages welcome!

Stars at Antler Square

Antler, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Antler, ND 58711

Stars at Antler Square: Save Our Square fundraising concert event featuring Whey Jennings and Jesse Keith Whitley!

Mike Bliss Variety Show

Minot AFB, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Minot AFB, ND

Recognized as one of the top entertainers in the country, Mike Bliss has been dazzling audiences with his high-energy performances and Award-Winning Comedy Magic Show for over 25 years all across...

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass, ND
ABOUT

With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

