We first came to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 1968. To save what was then a $5 toll fee across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, we drove to all the way to Annapolis and came down U.S. Route 13. Five bucks was a lot of money back then, but it was about an eight-hour drive. We’ll never do that again. During our stay, we camped in a tent at Tom’s Cove on Chincoteague Island. We slept on the ground in sleeping bags and were served up as mosquito food for two days. It’s a wonder we ever came back, but we did.