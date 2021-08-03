Cancel
Buckhorn, NM

Coming soon: Buckhorn events

Buckhorn Times
Buckhorn Times
 5 days ago

(BUCKHORN, NM) Buckhorn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buckhorn:

Taste of Downtown

Silver City, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: Downtown Silver City, NM, 601 N. Bullard St., Silver City, NM 88061

Discover culinary treats to delight your tastebuds! Twelve downtown Silver City eateries will be offering sweet and savory tastes.

August Monthly Meeting

Arenas Valley, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Meeting will take place at the headquarters building located at 3 Rio de Arenas in Arenas Valley (next to Snappy Market/Chevron) The speaker will be Ben Luna on the topic of Positive Change in New...

Photopolymer Gravure Workshop

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Silver City, NM

Learn the art of photopolymer gravure printing from visual artist and Director of Light Art Space, Karen Hymer. In this one-day workshop participants will create 4 x 5 gravure etching prints from...

WNMU Back Together Bash

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 W College Ave, Silver City, NM

Come celebrate the return to school, the return to in person events, and the debut performance at WNMU’s new outdoor venue, The Fountain Stage at Regents Square. The two night Back Together Bash...

Grant County Art Guild Creatures of the Gila Art Show

Silver City, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

The Grant County Art Guild is presenting an art and education event, Creatures of the Gila. This show features art depicting or inspired by creatures (mammals, birds, reptiles, fish and insects...

ABOUT

With Buckhorn Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

