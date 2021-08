Verstappen was promoted to the Red Bull senior team after a season at the junior Toro Rosso squad in early 2016, replacing Daniil Kvyat four races into the season. He duly won on debut in that year's Spanish Grand Prix, becoming F1's youngest-ever victor at the age of 18 years and 227 days, but frequently came in for criticism from rivals for his aggressive on-track moves - prompting the late F1 race director Charlie Whiting to warn that he could "get a bad name for himself" after the Belgian Grand Prix.