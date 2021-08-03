Coming soon: Willow Creek events

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Live events are coming to Willow Creek.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willow Creek area:

Men's Club Championship Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 225 N 7th Ave E, Three Forks, MT

Tournament for any men's league participant or passholder of Headwaters Golf Course. Arrange your own tee time on Saturday. Players are flighted and paired for tee times starting at 8am on Sunday...

SUP + Essentrics Class Series Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Last class!! Veteran SUPers and newbies are welcome.You will LOVE this class. It will be gentle, relaxing, and good for your body. Grab a pal and sign up! Catch us every Monday and Wednesday thru...

Headwaters Country Jam Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1685 MT-2, Three Forks, MT

Headwaters Country Jam is a three-day country music festival featuring over a dozen bands, surrounded by the beautiful Montana landscape. National and local acts perform as fans enjoy an ice cold...

Rockin’ The Rivers 2021 Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

'Rockin’ the Rivers is the brainchild of a few old rock ‘n’ rollers who wanted to share their love of classic rock with friends and family. Since 1999, their vision has evolved into a three-day...

DSC- DRAW, SHOOT, CLEAR for Women - PART 1 Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 112 W Farm Rd, Three Forks, MT

DSC is a 3 Hour Training Course for women who have completed the Basic Pistol Course and want to take the next step in Firearms Training! Ladies Only