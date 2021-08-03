Ukiah calendar: Coming events

(UKIAH, OR) Ukiah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ukiah area:

Ice Cream Social and Live Music Heppner, OR

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

come out to the fair on Thursday August 19th and enjoy @Tillamook Ice Cream and great "Eclectic Americana" music with @barefootbonafide (find them on Facebook)

Morrow County Fair Heppner, OR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

Annual county fair with 4‑H/FFA exhibits and Open Class, entertainment and food. Includes 4‑H/FFA Livestock Auction. OTPR on Friday & Saturday for additional ticket cost

Long Creek City Council Meeting Long Creek, OR

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 250 Hardisty, Long Creek, OR

Second Thursday of every month, 6 pm at city hall, everyone welcome

Olivia Harms Heppner, OR

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

Olivia Harms and The Moss Brothers Band at The Morrow County Fair in Heppner, OR from 1-3 PM.

Dinner & Music Heppner, OR

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

Come wearing your best 80's attire, get some dinner from Paradise Rose Chuckwagon and dance the night way with the Fat Bottomed Girls (hits from Queen & Queens of Arena Rock) prizes for best dressed