Joes calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Joes Today
Joes Today
 5 days ago

(JOES, CO) Joes is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Joes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZPhb_0bGRP5CS00

Monthly Food Bank Distribution

Flagler, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 311 Main Ave, Flagler, CO

for those registered for food distribution, we distribute food on the first Thursday every month. please call Town hall with questions 719-765-4571 You may also like the following events from Town...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dd1De_0bGRP5CS00

NFL Flag Football & Youth Volleyball Registration Deadline

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 W 4th St, Wray, CO

This is the DEADLINE to register for both NFL Flag Football and Youth Volleyball. Flag football is for Kindergarten - 3rd Grade Youth Volleyball is for Grades 1-6 Registration forms and more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQuSo_0bGRP5CS00

City Council Meeting

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Agendas & Minutes City Jobs Forms & Applications Online Payments Sign Up for Notifications Wray Public Library

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Et2q_0bGRP5CS00

High Plains No-Till Conference

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO

Educational event focused on soil health, no-till, regenerative grazing, ag business, and more! Keynote speakers Alejandro Carrillo, Loran Steinlage, and James White will be featured. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rx9sM_0bGRP5CS00

Community for Unity Steak Dinner & Street Dance

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join MT Pockets on Main Street from 5-6pm on stage!

