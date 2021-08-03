Joes calendar: Coming events

(JOES, CO) Joes is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Joes:

Monthly Food Bank Distribution Flagler, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 311 Main Ave, Flagler, CO

for those registered for food distribution, we distribute food on the first Thursday every month. please call Town hall with questions 719-765-4571 You may also like the following events from Town...

NFL Flag Football & Youth Volleyball Registration Deadline Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 W 4th St, Wray, CO

This is the DEADLINE to register for both NFL Flag Football and Youth Volleyball. Flag football is for Kindergarten - 3rd Grade Youth Volleyball is for Grades 1-6 Registration forms and more...

City Council Meeting Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Agendas & Minutes City Jobs Forms & Applications Online Payments Sign Up for Notifications Wray Public Library

High Plains No-Till Conference Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO

Educational event focused on soil health, no-till, regenerative grazing, ag business, and more! Keynote speakers Alejandro Carrillo, Loran Steinlage, and James White will be featured. The...

Community for Unity Steak Dinner & Street Dance Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join MT Pockets on Main Street from 5-6pm on stage!