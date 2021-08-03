Coming soon: Emington events

(EMINGTON, IL) Emington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Emington area:

John Mark Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

!!!!HAPPY HARVEST DAY WEEKEND!!!! Let's start the weekend festivities off with a bang!! Come in and enjoy JOHN MARK from 4-8pm! Let's all start Day Drinking with us here and enjoy some delicious...

Dan Blanchete Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

!!Happy Sunday Funday!! Come enjoy a few drinks with family and friends with some good music and delicious food

Music Bingo at Station 343 Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 140 E Main St, Dwight, IL

Join DJ Buck-Eye for a fun filled Sunday at Station 343 for music bingo! Never heard of it. It's bingo but instead of numbers being called we play music. come check it out. You may also like the...

Andy Giarratano LIVE @ Aly Anne's Dwight Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

Here for the first time here at Aly Annes ANDY GIARRATANO So come in and show him what Dwight is all about!! So come have a few drinks with your friends and families!!!

Mr. Hydration Dwight, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Dwight, IL

Come out to Aly Annes and enjoy some music from... MR. HYDRATION!!! He brings a mix of live acoustic Performances, karaoke, and all around entertainment to every one of his shows!