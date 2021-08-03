Cancel
Need a Lift Kit for Your 2020 GM HD Pickup? We Have One + 9 More Sick 4x4 Parts!

MotorTrend Magazine
 3 days ago

ICON Vehicle Dynamics gives you what you need to make your 2020-up GM HD 2500/3500 stronger, tougher, and more capable. ICON's suspension system can be had with either tubular steel upper control arms or fully adjustable billet aluminum upper control arms, both featuring alignment correction and ICON's patented heavy-duty Delta Joint. The Stage 1 system includes your choice of upper control arms, 2.5 Aluminum Series Internal Reservoir front shocks, 2.0 Aluminum Series rear shocks, and all necessary hardware. The Stage 2 system adds remote reservoirs to the 2.5 Aluminum Series front shocks and upgrades the rear to 2.5 Aluminum Series Piggyback Reservoir shocks. The Stage 3 system adds ICON's Compression Damping Control Valve (CDCV) for 10 unique settings of tool-free adjustment to the shocks' firmness. Info: ICON Vehicle Dynamics, 951/689-4266, iconvehicledynamics.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Art#4x4#Battery Management System#Gm#Delta Joint#Cdcv#Vehicle Dynamics#Redvision Display Screen#Ac#Redarc Electronics#Oracle Lighting#Leds#Aev Kinetic Recovery Rope#Mopar#Jeep Performance Parts#The Jeep Gladiator#Jl Wranglers#Easter#Full Bank Service Cart
