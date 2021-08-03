Monument calendar: Coming events

(MONUMENT, OR) Monument has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Monument area:

Strawberry Wilderness Backpacking Trip John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This seldom-visited area is a hidden gem of Oregon, where we can expect sweeping views, wildflowers in bloom, and and sparkling alpine lakes. Wander Women has a covid-19 plan and provides the...

Olivia Harms Heppner, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

Olivia Harms and The Moss Brothers Band at The Morrow County Fair in Heppner, OR from 1-3 PM.

Tall Cop: High in Plain Sight - Substance Use & Impaired Driving Trends John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 720 Airport Rd, John Day, OR

This Tall Cop session will educate attendees on how to identify current substance use trends including the possible impaired driver. About this Event Professionals from Grant County and...

Ice Cream Social and Live Music Heppner, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

come out to the fair on Thursday August 19th and enjoy @Tillamook Ice Cream and great "Eclectic Americana" music with @barefootbonafide (find them on Facebook)

Morrow County Fair Heppner, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

Annual county fair with 4‑H/FFA exhibits and Open Class, entertainment and food. Includes 4‑H/FFA Livestock Auction. OTPR on Friday & Saturday for additional ticket cost