Live events coming up in Buffalo Gap

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Live events are coming to Buffalo Gap.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo Gap area:

Black Hills Oktoberfest Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 140 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD

Celebrate Black Hills Oktoberfest with the best regional Breweries! About this Event Black Hills Oktoberfest! Join us in returning to a cozy beerfest where we celebrate beer as much as the fest...

Community-Wide Rummage Sale Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 500-530 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD

Come spend a day with us shopping throughout Custer at the many rummage sales in the area.

Lean Horse Trail Races Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Description: 100-mile is an out-and-back; 50-mile is point-to-point. Both courses do short loop near Crazy Horse Monument. Course is part of Rails to Trails program.Scenic and fast. Total...

Matt Farris at The Custer Beacon Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 351 Washington St, Custer, SD

With an unparalleled passion for country music and an incredible talent fueled by positive energy, Matt Farris is a rising star in the Country Music world. After relentlessly touring the last few...

Wildflower Hike Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 26611 US-385, Hot Springs, SD

BHPFA is hosting a wildflower hike at our partner location Wind Cave National Park. Early August is a great time to view the diversity of wildflowers in the Black Hills. Join BHPFA to see what’s...