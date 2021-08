The third-richest person in the world currently lives in a tiny flat-pack home in Texas that cost under $60,000. After promising to sell off virtually everything he owns, including all seven of his mansions in California, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed that his primary residence is a prefab by Boxabl, which he rents from his company SpaceX. The model in question is the “Casita,” a home that ships with everything you need already built-in. When it arrives on site, a crane unfolds the walls and roof, and within 90 minutes, you have a complete residence ready to live in.