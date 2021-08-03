Dunn Center events calendar

(DUNN CENTER, ND) Dunn Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Dunn Center area:

Armbars That Turn Into Chokes With Professor Brad Scott Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

This is a 2 hr seminar with Professor Brad Scott. Professor Brad is a 2nd degree Blackbelt under Master Carlos Machado, and Master Carlos' head instructor at the headquarters in Dallas Texas. This...

8/21/21 Southwest Speedway Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 47th St SW, Dickinson, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, INEX Legends, IMCA Northern SportMods and Southwest Hobby Stocks

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1865 Empire Rd, Dickinson, ND

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við 2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo, kom á Facebook nú.

Farm King 72” Box Scraper Grassy Butte, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Farm King 72” Box Scraper, 3-Point Hitch, Replaceable Cutting Edge, 6-Tooth Ripper, Replaceable Wear Tips, SN: 9860533

Worship Service — Living Word Fellowship Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1645 14th St W, Dickinson, ND

Church Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Summer Worship: Sundays at 9:30 a.m. hello@livingwf.org || 701.483.4353 path path path path path path Copyright 2020 || Living Word...