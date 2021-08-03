Cancel
Dunn Center, ND

Dunn Center events calendar

(DUNN CENTER, ND) Dunn Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dunn Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWUEY_0bGROskP00

Armbars That Turn Into Chokes With Professor Brad Scott

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

This is a 2 hr seminar with Professor Brad Scott. Professor Brad is a 2nd degree Blackbelt under Master Carlos Machado, and Master Carlos' head instructor at the headquarters in Dallas Texas. This...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6VSB_0bGROskP00

8/21/21 Southwest Speedway

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 47th St SW, Dickinson, ND

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, INEX Legends, IMCA Northern SportMods and Southwest Hobby Stocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5Kqp_0bGROskP00

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1865 Empire Rd, Dickinson, ND

2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við 2021 Dickinson Press Women's Expo, kom á Facebook nú.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfES3_0bGROskP00

Farm King 72" Box Scraper

Grassy Butte, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Farm King 72" Box Scraper, 3-Point Hitch, Replaceable Cutting Edge, 6-Tooth Ripper, Replaceable Wear Tips, SN: 9860533

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZ9YQ_0bGROskP00

Worship Service — Living Word Fellowship

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1645 14th St W, Dickinson, ND

Church Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Summer Worship: Sundays at 9:30 a.m. hello@livingwf.org || 701.483.4353 path path path path path path Copyright 2020 || Living Word...

ABOUT

With Dunn Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

