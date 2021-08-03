Cancel
Auburn, WV

What’s up Auburn: Local events calendar

Auburn Dispatch
 5 days ago

(AUBURN, WV) Auburn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GH0Q_0bGROmhH00

Nature Wonder Wild Food Weekend

Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 196 N Bend Park, Cairo, WV

Cairo, West Virginia. Join the longest running annual wild food event in North America. Held every Fall since it\'s inception in 1968, this event provides education and experience finding...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Erjum_0bGROmhH00

Back-to-School Meeting!

Glenville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2947 Cedar Creek Road, Glenville, WV

Daisies, Brownies, Juniors- Girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade! Join us for a back-to-school meeting and campfire sing-a-long. We will have a craft and a campfire. This is the time...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2baM_0bGROmhH00

Meet the Teams and Back to School Bash

Ellenboro, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Ritchie County School Rd, Ellenboro, WV

The 2021 Ritchie County High School and Ritchie County Middle School "Meet the Teams" night will be Friday, August 20 beginning at 6:30. Immediately following the team introductions will be our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czyd3_0bGROmhH00

Wings of Wonder: WV Birds of Prey program

Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Live birds of prey at North Bend State Park is presented by Three Rivers Avian Center. The educational birds are a great opportunity to learn what bird says “Who cooks for me, who cooks for you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBdru_0bGROmhH00

Gilmer County Farmers Market

Glenville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 8 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 720 North Lewis Street

Learn More

ABOUT

With Auburn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

