What’s up Auburn: Local events calendar

(AUBURN, WV) Auburn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

Nature Wonder Wild Food Weekend Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 196 N Bend Park, Cairo, WV

Cairo, West Virginia. Join the longest running annual wild food event in North America. Held every Fall since it\'s inception in 1968, this event provides education and experience finding...

Back-to-School Meeting! Glenville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2947 Cedar Creek Road, Glenville, WV

Daisies, Brownies, Juniors- Girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade! Join us for a back-to-school meeting and campfire sing-a-long. We will have a craft and a campfire. This is the time...

Meet the Teams and Back to School Bash Ellenboro, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Ritchie County School Rd, Ellenboro, WV

The 2021 Ritchie County High School and Ritchie County Middle School "Meet the Teams" night will be Friday, August 20 beginning at 6:30. Immediately following the team introductions will be our...

Wings of Wonder: WV Birds of Prey program Cairo, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 N Bend Park Rd, Cairo, WV

Live birds of prey at North Bend State Park is presented by Three Rivers Avian Center. The educational birds are a great opportunity to learn what bird says “Who cooks for me, who cooks for you...

Gilmer County Farmers Market Glenville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 8 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 720 North Lewis Street