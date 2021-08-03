Iron Sharpens Iron: CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs Battle Highlighting Cowboys Training Camp
The Dallas Cowboys got the steal of the 2020 NFL Draft when they selected CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick. In the second round, you can make the case they put on the ski mask again by snagging Trevon Diggs with the 51st pick. The former had nearly 1,000 yards receiving and set multiple records while playing with four different quarterbacks, and the latter led the team in interceptions (3) and pass breakups (14) despite missing four games with a broken foot.insidethestar.com
