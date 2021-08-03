Cancel
Fort Apache, AZ

Fort Apache events coming up

Fort Apache Dispatch
(FORT APACHE, AZ) Live events are coming to Fort Apache.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Apache area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jjz5k_0bGROedT00

15th Annual HAPPY TAILS AUCTION & BBQ

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1701 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ

Join the Humane Society of the White Mountains at the Orchard at Charlie Clark’s Saturday August 28th for a great auction, along with great BBQ! Raffle Tickets available at The Humane Society, The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7OLQ_0bGROedT00

THE Truck Stop presents SANTA Pachita Show LOW AZ

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

THE Truck Stop presents SANTA Pachita Show LOW AZ at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ 85929, Lakeside, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 06:00 pm to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nH3zJ_0bGROedT00

Annual Fall Artisan's Festival

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1101 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

The Fall Artisan's Festival is a large arts and crafts show with over 80 artists in attendance. All arts and crafts must be handmade or handcrafted. Hours are 9 to 6 pm Saturday, and 10 to 3 pm...

10 Years of Healing

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

10 Years of Healing at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ 85929, Lakeside, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46H2vT_0bGROedT00

For The Love of Quilts Show

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1915 S Penrod Ln, Pinetop, AZ

For The Love of Quilts Show Thursday, August 12, 2021 hr div

ABOUT

With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

