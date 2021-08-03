Fort Apache events coming up

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Live events are coming to Fort Apache.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Apache area:

15th Annual HAPPY TAILS AUCTION & BBQ Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1701 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ

Join the Humane Society of the White Mountains at the Orchard at Charlie Clark’s Saturday August 28th for a great auction, along with great BBQ! Raffle Tickets available at The Humane Society, The...

THE Truck Stop presents SANTA Pachita Show LOW AZ Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

THE Truck Stop presents SANTA Pachita Show LOW AZ at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ 85929, Lakeside, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 06:00 pm to...

Annual Fall Artisan's Festival Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1101 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

The Fall Artisan's Festival is a large arts and crafts show with over 80 artists in attendance. All arts and crafts must be handmade or handcrafted. Hours are 9 to 6 pm Saturday, and 10 to 3 pm...

10 Years of Healing Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

10 Years of Healing at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ 85929, Lakeside, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

For The Love of Quilts Show Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1915 S Penrod Ln, Pinetop, AZ

For The Love of Quilts Show Thursday, August 12, 2021 hr div