What’s up Montello: Local events calendar

(MONTELLO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Montello calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montello:

Run Watcha Brung 2021 Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, Wendover, Utah. 7,798 likes · 12 talking about this · 2 were here. 2021 : August 28- September 2 BMST, FIM Land Speed World Records & American Motorcyclist...

Knolls at Night Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

BOR's first full night race in years, this event is open to all truck, buggy and SXS classes.

Spectators 2021 Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

Gate Pass-Adult: Week 2021

Speed Week Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Speed Week at the Bonneville Salt Flats in UT is where Team Project GoldWing will attempt to break 2 land speed records for the first time ever!

Trivia Night Fundraiser West Wendover, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Brush up on your trivia & join us Thursday August 19th at 6pm for Trivia for a Cause in support of the JAS Foundation! Bring a team or get matched up with a team at the event to compete for...