Montello, NV

What’s up Montello: Local events calendar

Montello News Alert
Montello News Alert
 5 days ago

(MONTELLO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Montello calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montello:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HA4pp_0bGROa6Z00

Run Watcha Brung 2021

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, Wendover, Utah. 7,798 likes · 12 talking about this · 2 were here. 2021 : August 28- September 2 BMST, FIM Land Speed World Records & American Motorcyclist...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBlg8_0bGROa6Z00

Knolls at Night

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

BOR's first full night race in years, this event is open to all truck, buggy and SXS classes. Also check out other

Spectators 2021

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Speedway Road, Wendover, UT

Gate Pass-Adult: Week 2021

Speed Week

Wendover, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Speed Week at the Bonneville Salt Flats in UT is where Team Project GoldWing will attempt to break 2 land speed records for the first time ever!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKimp_0bGROa6Z00

Trivia Night Fundraiser

West Wendover, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Brush up on your trivia & join us Thursday August 19th at 6pm for Trivia for a Cause in support of the JAS Foundation! Bring a team or get matched up with a team at the event to compete for...

Montello News Alert

Montello News Alert

Montello, NV
ABOUT

With Montello News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

