Milledgeville events calendar

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Milledgeville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milledgeville:

NPG’s Men’s Breakfast Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Join us for our monthly Men’s Breakfast, Saturday morning, August 21st, 8 AM, NPG Kitchen. Thad Calton guest speaker. No cost, everyone welcome, bring male friends and guest with you!

Women's Pistol Classes!! $50-7 Days Per Week!! Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

ONLY $50!!!!! SCHEDULED FOR YOUR NEEDS!!! INDIVIDUAL OR GROUP!!! ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS FOR GROUPS!!! Got your carry permit and want additional training?? Maybe you just want to learn home or self...

Chickasaw COED Softball League Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 Cabin Ln #4128, Henderson, TN

Games will be played on Mondays and possibly Tuesdays depending on the number of teams. Each team are required to have and to play at least three females. Each team is required to provide an...

BBQ and Music Festival Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 215 Ziffle Cir, Savannah, TN

CONFIRM ALL DETAILS PRIOR TO ATTENDING. BBQ Festival and Music Festival with Craft Show, Car Show,

Mike Walker - Henderson, TN Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 634 E Main St, Henderson, TN

Mike Walker "Live In Concert" performing impressions, originals, Conway and Elvis! Williams Auditorium - Henderson, TN Saturday August 7th @ 7:30pm TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Online...