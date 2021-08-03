Cancel
Milledgeville, TN

Milledgeville events calendar

Milledgeville Post
Milledgeville Post
 5 days ago

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Milledgeville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milledgeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sfMF_0bGROTsM00

NPG’s Men’s Breakfast

Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Join us for our monthly Men’s Breakfast, Saturday morning, August 21st, 8 AM, NPG Kitchen. Thad Calton guest speaker. No cost, everyone welcome, bring male friends and guest with you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsAQo_0bGROTsM00

Women's Pistol Classes!! $50-7 Days Per Week!!

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1295 Weaver Thomas Rd, Henderson, TN

ONLY $50!!!!! SCHEDULED FOR YOUR NEEDS!!! INDIVIDUAL OR GROUP!!! ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS FOR GROUPS!!! Got your carry permit and want additional training?? Maybe you just want to learn home or self...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRb3k_0bGROTsM00

Chickasaw COED Softball League

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 Cabin Ln #4128, Henderson, TN

Games will be played on Mondays and possibly Tuesdays depending on the number of teams. Each team are required to have and to play at least three females. Each team is required to provide an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRrF9_0bGROTsM00

BBQ and Music Festival

Savannah, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 215 Ziffle Cir, Savannah, TN

CONFIRM ALL DETAILS PRIOR TO ATTENDING. BBQ Festival and Music Festival with Craft Show, Car Show,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NBHB_0bGROTsM00

Mike Walker - Henderson, TN

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 634 E Main St, Henderson, TN

Mike Walker "Live In Concert" performing impressions, originals, Conway and Elvis! Williams Auditorium - Henderson, TN Saturday August 7th @ 7:30pm TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Online...

Milledgeville, TN
ABOUT

With Milledgeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

