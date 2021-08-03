Union Center calendar: Coming events

(UNION CENTER, SD) Union Center is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Union Center:

3rd Annual Custom Bike Experience Vale, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 19484 SD-79, Vale, SD

SUGAR BEAR CHOPPER MUSEUM AT CHOPPER FLATS CELEBRATES 3RD ANNUAL CUSTOM BIKE EXPERIENCE AUGUST 7 to AUGUST 14, 2021 STURGIS…

EAFB - Cardboard Boat Regatta Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2370 Risner Dr, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Form your team and race in a boat made of cardboard and duct tape!

Saliva @ Sturgis 2021 Marcus, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 12997 SD-34, Marcus, SD

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗮'𝘀 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗧𝗪𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗬 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched...

The Meeting of the Longfellows Vale, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 19484 SD-79, Vale, SD

SUGAR BEAR CHOPPER MUSEUM AT CHOPPER FLATS PRESENTS THE MEETING OF THE LONGFELLOWS SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021 STURGIS BIKE RALLY…