After four seasons, Rudy Gay is leaving the Spurs for the Utah Jazz

By Jeff McDonald
expressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spurs helped Rudy Gay revive his career in the summer of 2017. He was still recovering from a horrific Achilles tendon tear suffered in Sacramento when the Spurs threw him a contract and a lifeline. Gay’s time with the Spurs is up. After four mostly productive seasons in San...

