Sentinel Butte, ND

Sentinel Butte calendar: Coming events

Sentinel Butte Voice
 5 days ago

(SENTINEL BUTTE, ND) Sentinel Butte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sentinel Butte:

Comedian K-von at the Medora Musical in North Dakota (all-ages)

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3422 Chateau Rd, Medora, ND

K-VON (DryBarComedy/TedTalks) is the Most Patriotic & famous 1/2 Persian Comedian in the world. He is one of the featured acts at the Medora Musical for 3 weeks. Come laugh and celebrate the USA...

Thursday Night Music Series: Connie Gjermundson

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join us for our Thursday Night Music Series! August 12 we have Connie Gjermundson on the Barrel Stage at Medora Uncork’d from 7pm to 9pm!

August Show

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for our Medora, ND Cutting! Great scenery, great company, and a fun time!

Footsteps Into Medora's Past - Sat, Aug 28, 2021

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 485 Broadway, Medora, ND

Take a step back in time as you explore North Dakota's most historic town! ake a stroll through Medora's past in this guided historic walking tour. Stories of early Medora and recountings of some...

Medora Musical - TUE AUG 3, 2021 7:30PM

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3422 Chateau Rd, Medora, ND

DESCRIPTION The Medora Musical is the rootin'-tootinest, boot-scootinest show in all the Midwest. There's no other show quite like it. It's an ode to patriotism, Theodore Roosevelt, and the Great...

With Sentinel Butte Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

