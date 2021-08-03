Live events coming up in Dunning

(DUNNING, NE) Dunning is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dunning:

Live Band - Switchbak — GRAZERS BAR & GRILL Arnold, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 208 W Arnold Ave, Arnold, NE

Switchbak is making their way back to Grazers. These guys always pack the house!!!!!

JV Football vs. Sandhills Valley @ Arnold Arnold, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 405 N Haskell St, Arnold, NE

“People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society.” —Vince Lombardi Jeff Cole , Assistant Athletic Director (Arnold) ARNOLD...

Broken Bow Market on The Square Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 424 S 8th Ave #4, Broken Bow, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 13 - September 16, 2021Thursdays, 10AM - 3PM Location:Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce,424 South 8th Ave Ste 4,Broken Bow

Loup County World's Fair Taylor, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Hwy. 91 &, US-183, Taylor, NE

Fair Theme: "Old Friends"Schedule:9:00 am: 4-H FFA Livestock ShowShow Order: Swing, Sheep, Meat Goats, Dairy Goats, Bucket Calves, Beef. Showmanship will

English Stand Up - Propaganda Comedy - Oliver Sotra *Heidelberg Arnold, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Address: Brückenkopfstraße 1, 69120 Heidelberg

“One of the few rare talents who was born to be a Standup; they don’t make them like this often.” - Eddie Izzard